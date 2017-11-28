CDC Warns People Who Drank Contaminated Raw Milk After New Jersey Woman Gets Sick

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning people who might have consumed contaminated raw milk after a New Jersey woman became sick.

The CDC says those who drank raw milk from Udder Milk may have been infected with a rare germ called Brucella abortus RB51.

Police Stop Car With Massive Christmas Tree On Top

The CDC says the woman from New Jersey became ill after drinking the raw milk in late September.

The potentially serious germ could cause women to suffer miscarriage and other pregnancy complications.

“Because Udder Milk has not provided information about the farms that supply their milk, it has not been possible to trace the source of the woman’s infection. CDC scientists have been collaborating with state health officials on the investigation,” the CDC said.

The CDC says that anyone who drank raw milk or consumed raw milk products from Udder Mill in the past six months should go to their doctor to get antibiotics.

The company delivers milk in Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island.

Meek Mill’s Lawyers File Emergency Motion To Get Him Out On Bail

Selling and distributing raw milk and raw dairy products is illegal in New Jersey.

This is the second time in three months someone has gotten sick from consuming contaminated raw milk. A person in Texas got sick in July. The two incidents are not connected.