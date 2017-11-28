Meek Mill’s Lawyers File Emergency Motion To Get Him Out On Bail

Filed Under: Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Meek Mill’s legal team has filed an emergency motion to get him out of prison on bail.

The motion filed Tuesday with Pennsylvania’s Superior Court contends the judge who sentenced the rapper hasn’t responded to any post-sentencing appeals.

Mill was sentenced this month to two to four years in prison for violating probation on a roughly decade-old gun and drug case.

The sentence has been criticized as extreme, but Common Pleas Court Genece Brinkley has said Mill ignored the rules of his probation.

Mill’s legal team is asking Brinkley to step down from the case, saying she has made the case inappropriately personal.

Tuesday’s motion contends Mill can’t appeal until Brinkley rules on his post-sentence motions, and she “refuses to do so.”

Mill’s case has attracted attention through rallies, billboards and buses in Philadelphia carrying the message “Stand With Meek Mill.”

The Rev. Al Sharpton met with Mill on Monday.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch