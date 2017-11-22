Police To Be Undercover At Stores On Black Friday To Ensure Public Safety

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Gloucester Township will be undercover at local stores on Black Friday.
The Gloucester Township Police Department said Wednesday they want to ensure public safety and deter criminal activity for those taking advantage of Black Friday sales at stores.
“Your search for the ultimate deal this Friday will be safe as Gloucester Township Police undercover officers will be waiting in lines with you as you purchase that special item,” police said.
The statement continued, “Our Officers will be throughout the community both in uniform and undercover to keep you safe this holiday season.”
According to a study by Reviews.org, New Jersey is one of the states with the lowest risk of violence on Black Friday. New Jersey ranks 44th in the study.
Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama, Louisiana and Nevada have the highest risk of violence on Black Friday.