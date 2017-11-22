Police: Married Couple Charged With Murder In ‘Drug Deal Gone Bad’

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A couple in Montgomery County has been arrested and charged with murder in what police are calling a “drug deal gone bad.”
Investigators in Plymouth Township say 20-year-old Austin Parkinson and 20-year-old Lana Lare stabbed a man several times after arranging to meet up to buy heroin from him.
Police say the couple then stole several bundles of heroin from the man.
The victim’s body was found in the driver’s seat of 2012 Buick on the 400 block of Ridge Pike, around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Parkinson and Lare were both charged with first-degree murder, robbery and other related charges.
They have been remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.