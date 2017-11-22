Officials: Walmart Employee Found Dead Inside Store

HUNTERDON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Hunterdon County say they found a 48-year-old Walmart employee dead inside the store in Raritan Township on Monday afternoon.

Officials say 48-year-old Noah Gold of Quakertown was found unresponsive in the restroom of the Walmart. The Hunterdon County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the cause of death to be cardiac arrest.

The Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office and police responded to the scene and both were involved in the investigation.

“Our condolences go out to Mr. Noah’s family and friends at this difficult time. Mr. Gold was a valued employee at Walmart for many years and will be dearly missed,” said Hunterdon County Prosecutor Anthony P. Kearns III.

Officials say that nothing suspicious was found at the scene.

