Police: 86-Year-Old Woman Robs Bank At Gunpoint

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An 86-year-old woman has been arrested after police say she robbed a bank at gunpoint in University City on Tuesday afternoon.
University of Pennsylvania police responded to a robbery call at the TD Bank at 3735 Walnut St. around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
The staff at the bank told officers the woman, identified as 86-year-old Emily Coakley, demanded $400 while displaying a gun.
Police arrested Coakley without incident and recovered a revolver.
Coakley has been charged with aggravated assault, robbery and other related offenses.