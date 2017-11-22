3 Teen Boys Accused Of Raping 14-Year-Old Girl At Gunpoint Near Pennsylvania Fair

Filed Under: Local TV, York Fair

YORK, Pa. (AP) — Three teen boys have been charged with raping a 14-year-old girl at gunpoint near a Pennsylvania fair.

Police: Married Couple Charged With Murder In ‘Drug Deal Gone Bad’

Court documents show the boys followed the victim around the York Fair Sept. 22 and convinced her to leave the area with them. The victim told police she noticed one of the teens was carrying a gun.

According to court records, the teens led the victim to a secluded area where they forced her to perform sexual acts with a gun at her head. The girl told investigators she was taken to another unidentified location where the boys raped her.

Officials: Walmart Employee Found Dead Inside Store

The suspects, all 16, were arraigned Tuesday. They have been charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful restraint and terroristic threats.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. Peach6972 says:
    November 22, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Wth 😡😠so young ,poor girl

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch