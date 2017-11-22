Authorities Still Searching For Suspect In Center City Mail Bomb Explosion 1 Year Later

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One year ago today, a mail bomb exploded in Center City, seriously injuring one man.

Newly released surveillance video, obtained exclusively by CBS3, shows a clearer picture of a person of interest the ATF is searching for in the bombing of a Center City man one year ago.

“We’ve actually exhausted all leads at this point. It has been a year and we have followed up on everything that has come to this point,” said AFT agent and spokesperson Charlene Hennessy.

The surveillance video shows what investigators say is an Asian man walking southbound on 3rd Street near Callowhill Street. The video shows the man appearing to put latex gloves as he walks south toward the bombing site.

“It’s showing the suspect walking down 3rd Street in the area of 3rd and Callowhill, and it shows the suspect carrying what, we believe, is the bag that the package was carried in,” said Hennessy.

The video is from Nov. 20, 2016. Two days later, after returning from a trip, 60-year-old Jim Alden opened up a package at his home near 18th and Pine Streets. The package exploded and Alden was seriously injured. He lost a finger in the bombing.

“A year later, there are still no answers as to who did this, so all I can do is move on and be grateful to be doing as well as I am and to be back to normal life as much as possible,” said Alden in a written message to CBS3’s Greg Argos.

In the new video, a couple is seen walking past the person of interest. Investigators hope that couple or someone else will recognize the person in the video. There is still a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.