Authorities To Give Update On West Chester Senior Living Facility Fire

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – A news conference at 3 p.m. Monday will update the investigation into the fire at a landmark West Chester nursing facility.

The fire at the Barclay Friends Senior Living Community injured 27 and displaced more than 150 residents.

Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are leading the investigation and acknowledged last week that they were still trying to account for all of the residents.

An ATF spokeswoman says Sunday’s windy conditions scuttled plans to bring in a crane to begin going through the charred debris.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people from around the region responded to a Facebook plea from the Trucks2 organization and arrived at the Goodwill Fire Company in West Chester on Sunday with canes, walkers, clothing, coats and cash for the displaced residents.

“Hopefully through everybody’s effort here today we can somehow translate that to the residents so that they know how much people care,” said Carol Hanson of Chester Springs, who retired from the Barclay facility six months ago.

By early afternoon, the fire company cut off the donations and was making arrangements to store the material and distribute some of what the Barclay residents won’t need to other organizations.