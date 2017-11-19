Windy Weather Delays West Chester Fire Investigation

By Suzanne Monaghan
Filed Under: Chester County, Suzanne Monaghan, West Chester

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sunday’s weather delayed the investigation into the fire at the Barclay Friends Senior Living Community. Officials are still trying to account for all the residents and staff.

A spokesperson for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms says the wind is too strong to bring in the heavy equipment needed to start moving debris so investigators can determine the origin and cause of the blaze.

Due to the massive outpouring from the community, the Good Will Fire Company is at capacity for donations, having received clothing, food, reading glasses, toiletries, and walkers.

They can’t accept any more items but information on financial donations can be found on the Barclay Friends website.

An update on the investigation is expected Monday afternoon.

