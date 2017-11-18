‘It Was Pandemonium’: Resident Recounts Rescue From West Chester Senior Home Fire

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities are still investigating a massive fire at the West Chester senior living facility that injured more than two dozen people.

The residents of Barclay Friends are now relying on friends or loved ones to help them.

“It was pandemonium, but it wasn’t panic,” said 88-year-old Betty Smith. “Everyone was running around trying to help wherever they could.”

After a very long day, Smith is now resting easy beneath a blanket in her daughter’s warm West Chester home.

She was woken up just before 11 p.m. Thursday to an announcement that the Barclay Friends Assisted Living Center, where she resided, was on fire.

“The next thing you know, bursts through the door is a couple guys with black jackets with stuff written on the back,” she said, “and they said, ‘you gotta get out! You gotta get out.'”

As she and others struggled down stairs to make it out, others, now being called heroes, were going in.

“I turned around and looked,” Smith said, “and I saw all the flames in back.”

The 160 residents and staff members inside of the facility were carefully evacuated from the 5-alarm inferno and into the 40 degree night.

“I saw a lot of blankets, like kids blankets, that came off their beds and fancy ones and things like that,” Smith said.

Twenty-seven people were ushered to area hospitals as frantic family members began showing up to the scene.

We knew she was safe,” said Smith’s daughter, Tracy. “We just didn’t know where she was.”

Tracy soon found out that her mother had been transported from the cold to a shelter set up at West Chester University.

“Fortunately my girls came and said we are taking you home,” Smith said. “So it was nice – not nice – but it worked out very well.”

As is routine in a large-scale fire, the ATF is assisting in the investigation. Authorities said once is was safe enough to go inside the building, they would begin trying to determine what caused the fire.