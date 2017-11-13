DA Files New Charges Against Penn State Fraternity Brothers After Deleted Video Recovered Following Pledge’s Death

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New charges have been filed against Penn State fraternity brothers after deleted video was recovered following the death of a pledge.

Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller announced Monday that the new charges against the fraternity brothers in the death of 19-year-old Timothy Piazza range from manslaughter to hazing.

In February, Piazza died from injuries he sustained during multiple falls at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house during a party.

Footage related to a Penn State student’s death that was once lost may now have been recovered.

Police Search For Wedding Ring After Woman Accidentally Drops It In Halloween Candy Bag

The video is paramount in the prosecution of this case.

Police recovered video from every surveillance camera in the house, with the exception of the basement video.

Initially, that camera was said to have been broken, but Centre County Prosecutor Stacy Parks Miller says it was deleted.

Investigators sent the entire system to the FBI for analysis and the deleted video was recovered.

“The video was, in fact, recovered and was, in fact, brought back to life,” said Parks Miller.

The district attorney says that Piazza was given at least 18 drinks in the span of one hour and 22 minutes.

“Mr. Piazza … never once obtained any of those drinks for himself, brothers were coming up to him and giving him those drinks, including in the basement,” said Parks Miller.

Prior to the press conference, attorney Tom Klein, who represents the Piazza family, said Parks Miller’s announcement was going to be a “blockbuster.”

“This is going to be, by my estimation, a blockbuster. This is going to be very significant. It is something that is going to be a game-changer in terms of the evidence,” said attorney Tom Klein, who represents the Piazza family. “Prior to the recovery of the video tape, it has always been maintained there was not video tape and there was no way to know what happened.”

Protest Interrupts Ivanka Trump Tax Discussion In New Jersey

Sixteen of Piazza’s fraternity brothers are facing charges connected to his death.

In September, a judge threw out the most serious charges of involuntary manslaughter and felony aggravated assault against eight of the defendants.