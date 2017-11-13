Police Search For Wedding Ring After Woman Accidentally Drops It In Halloween Candy Bag

WATCH LIVE: Centre County DA Gives Update On Deleted Video Findings In Penn State Frat Death Investigation

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont trick-or-treater may have picked up more than candy on Halloween this year.

Police say a woman who lives in South Burlington called them after she says she accidentally dropped her yellow gold and diamond eternity wedding band into a trick-or-treater’s bag.

She said others have reported that someone posted on social media about finding the ring but she couldn’t find the post.

The woman lives in the Butler Farm neighborhood and police are asking parents to check their children’s candy bags if they visited the woman’s neighborhood.

Officials say to contact South Burlington police if parents find anything.

