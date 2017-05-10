Penn State President Addresses Death Of Timothy Piazza In Letter To Students

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Eyewitness News has obtained a copy of a letter from Penn State’s president to the university community, addressing the recent death of a fraternity pledge there.
In the letter, Penn State President Eric Barron says the university will be more vocal on issues affecting Greek life.
“The recent tragic death of student Timothy Piazza has shaken and impacted all of us in the Penn State community. Our hearts go out to the Piazza family and friends during this tremendously difficult time,” Barron.
“We are reaching out to you today as you may observe Penn State being more vocal on this serious matter. Due to the complexity of this issue, the University believes it is important to offer perspective and background to those reporting,” Barron adds.
The letter follows the death of Timothy Piazza during an alcohol-fueled hazing ritual at the Beta Theta Pi frat house on February 4th.
Eighteen Penn State students have been charged in Piazza’s death.