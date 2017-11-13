Suspect Accused Of Shooting Pa. State Trooper Behind Bars After Being Released From Hospital

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The suspect accused of shooting a Pennsylvania State trooper is out of the hospital and in Northampton County Prison.
Authorities released a new picture of Daniel Clary, who was also shot in a gun fight with police.
He is being held on $1 million bail.
Investigators say Clary opened fire on two troopers last week during a traffic stop on the side of a Northampton County highway.
Cpl. Seth Kelly was shot multiple times. He remains hospitalized in stable condition.
A second trooper was not shot, but suffered a minor arm injury.
Clary faces attempted murder and related charges.