Carson Wentz ‘Not Big On Celebrating Success Up To This Point’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz is the odds-on favorite to win this year’s most valuable player award.

Through nine weeks, he leads this NFL with 23 touchdown passes and conversely, has thrown just five interceptions. His 104.1 QB rating is fourth-best in the NFL behind only Alex Smith, Tom Brady, and Drew Brees.

But most importantly, Wentz has his team sitting atop the NFL standings at 8-1 and on a current seven-game winning streak. Wentz, however, is focused solely on his team’s next game — a Sunday Night Football matchup with the rival Dallas Cowboys.

“It feels good,” Wentz told Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show of his second-year success. “We like where we’re at, especially being on this bye week. Obviously we got off to a good start, but just one of those things for me is just always on to the next. We’ve got another big one coming up. I’m not big on celebrating all of the success up to this point. We just gotta keep plugging along and hopefully we’ll be playing in the playoffs and see where this takes us.”

Cataldi bluntly asked Wentz if he hates the Cowboys yet.

“I’m not a fan, I’m not a fan,” Wentz admitted on Friday. “I think it’s cool, anytime any of these NFC East games, they’re all rivals. Obviously, with it being a Sunday Night Football game, that’ll be fun. That’ll always be a fun one and I know our fans really love that one extra, and so do we.”

It looks like Dallas’ star running back Ezekiel Elliott will miss the Eagles-Cowboys game, as his suspension was upheld again on Thursday.

“Honestly, those are things that I can’t control — that we can’t control,” Wentz said. “You never want guys to suspended, guys to be hurt, both for your team and for the other team. So I don’t really think too much about it. I think they have a handful of good running backs, as well. So, we don’t really think too much about that one. Honestly, who knows with that thing. It seems like it’s always going one way or another, so I never really look into it too much.”

Wentz is promoting his June 1st, 2018 charity softball game at Citizens Bank Park to benefit his AO1 Foundation. Tickets go on sale in February, but Wentz is excited about the opportunity to get the city involved — a city that he has fell in love with.

“I always thought, since being here, it’s kind of a blue collar hard working mentality city,” Wentz said of Philadelphia. “It’s just kind of wired that way and that’s exactly how I’m wired. That’s exactly how I’ve grown up. I’m a blue collar hard working kid, that — by the grace of God — made it to this level. I think it’s a perfect fit and they’re so passionate about the game.”