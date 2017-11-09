Carson Wentz Announces AO1 Softball Game At CBP

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles are coming to Citizens Bank Park.
Wentz announced on Thursday that his AO1 foundation will host an inaugural charity softball game on the evening of Friday, June 1, 2018 at Citizens Bank Park.
Tickets for the event won’t go on sale until February.
“The Carson Wentz Charity Softball Game will feature defensive and offensive players from the Philadelphia Eagles competing on opposing teams in a competitive softball game and a home run derby will preceding the game,” it says on the AO1 website. “Funds raised during the event will benefit the Carson Wentz AO1 Foundation.”
