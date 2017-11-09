BREAKING: Police: 2-Year-Old Boys Dies After Being Shot In Head 

Carson Wentz Announces AO1 Softball Game At CBP

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles are coming to Citizens Bank Park.

Wentz announced on Thursday that his AO1 foundation will host an inaugural charity softball game on the evening of Friday, June 1, 2018 at Citizens Bank Park.

Tickets for the event won’t go on sale until February.

“The Carson Wentz Charity Softball Game will feature defensive and offensive players from the Philadelphia Eagles competing on opposing teams in a competitive softball game and a home run derby will preceding the game,” it says on the AO1 website. “Funds raised during the event will benefit the Carson Wentz AO1 Foundation.”

More information here

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch