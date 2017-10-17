Carson Wentz Is The Favorite To Win NFL MVP

By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After six weeks in the NFL season, Carson Wentz is your favorite to win the most valuable player award.

Wentz, per Bovada LV, is +175 to win the award ahead of Alex Smith (+200), Tom Brady (+400), and DeShaun Watson (+1000).

In March, new Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery said he believes Wentz can win an MVP “some day.” That day could be sooner than later.

Wentz has the Eagles sitting at 5-1, tied for the NFL’s best record.

Wentz, 24, in just his second NFL season, is 5th in the NFL with 1,584 passing yards. He has thrown for 13 touchdowns and just three interceptions, and over the last two games that ratio is 7-to-0.

Smith has the Chiefs at 5-1 as well, and he leads the NFL in passer rating (119.2) with a 12-to-0 TD-to-INT ratio.

