‘Dutch Destroyer’ Family Receives Over $100,000 In Donations To Fight Cancer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Dutch Destroyer has truly made an impact on so many lives, specifically in the city of Philadelphia.
Massive Eagles fan Lukas Kusters, aka The Dutch Destroyer, lost his battle to cancer in June of 2017 at the age of 10, just after he was able to spend the day hanging out with Carson Wentz and Jordan Hicks and the NovaCare Complex.
Kusters’ story and his relationship with Wentz was magnified by a feature run by ESPN — galvanizing Eagles fans to help Lukas’ family cause.
Earlier this week, an update was provided that Live Like Lukas received over $100,000 in Dutch Destroyer bracelet sales.
Wentz tweeted the update on Friday, with a little message.
After the Eagles’ Monday Night Football win over the Redskins, Wentz gave the game ball to the Kusters. He also hung out with them for about 15 minutes before the game.
Go to livelikelukas.org to donate.