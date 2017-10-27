‘Dutch Destroyer’ Family Receives Over $100,000 In Donations To Fight Cancer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Dutch Destroyer has truly made an impact on so many lives, specifically in the city of Philadelphia.

Massive Eagles fan Lukas Kusters, aka The Dutch Destroyer, lost his battle to cancer in June of 2017 at the age of 10, just after he was able to spend the day hanging out with Carson Wentz and Jordan Hicks and the NovaCare Complex.

Kusters’ story and his relationship with Wentz was magnified by a feature run by ESPN — galvanizing Eagles fans to help Lukas’ family cause.

Earlier this week, an update was provided that Live Like Lukas received over $100,000 in Dutch Destroyer bracelet sales.

Just an update: in the matter of 48 hours, https://t.co/dCv40gA5ym has received 17,000 bracelet orders & received over $104,000 total 🦅💚 — Katelyn Elizabeth (@KatieKusters) October 24, 2017

Wentz tweeted the update on Friday, with a little message.

This is incredible. Praise God for that support. Lukas truly has impacted so many! https://t.co/CEL9mcZ31x — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) October 27, 2017

After the Eagles’ Monday Night Football win over the Redskins, Wentz gave the game ball to the Kusters. He also hung out with them for about 15 minutes before the game.

For the #DutchDestroyer.@cj_wentz made sure to give the ball from one of his TD passes to the Kusters family last night. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/brfvGbBXvZ — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 24, 2017

We've received many requests on where to get #DutchDestroyer bracelets. Click here to purchase: https://t.co/sLO67gZTDW pic.twitter.com/vBhbQWkmH6 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 27, 2017

Go to livelikelukas.org to donate.