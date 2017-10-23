The Emotional Story Of Carson Wentz And A Boy Who Lost His Battle With Cancer

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The story of Lukas Kusters and his relationship with Carson Wentz, as told by ESPN in a feature which aired on Sunday, will bring tears to your eyes.

Related: Carson Wentz, Jordan Hicks Hang With 9-Year-Old Battling Cancer

The 10-year-old football player nicknamed “The Dutch Destroyer” lost his battle with cancer earlier this year.

Related: Carson Wentz: ‘We Believe We Can Do Something Special’

In May, Kusters was able to hang out with Wentz and Jordan Hicks.

“To think that he’s buried wearing my jersey — it’s just so much deeper than football, that’s what it comes down to,” an emotional Wentz said in the video. “It’s so much more than just a game.”

 

Wentz and the Eagles will look to win a Super Bowl for Kusters this season.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch