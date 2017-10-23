The Emotional Story Of Carson Wentz And A Boy Who Lost His Battle With Cancer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The story of Lukas Kusters and his relationship with Carson Wentz, as told by ESPN in a feature which aired on Sunday, will bring tears to your eyes.
The 10-year-old football player nicknamed “The Dutch Destroyer” lost his battle with cancer earlier this year.
In May, Kusters was able to hang out with Wentz and Jordan Hicks.
“To think that he’s buried wearing my jersey — it’s just so much deeper than football, that’s what it comes down to,” an emotional Wentz said in the video. “It’s so much more than just a game.”
Wentz and the Eagles will look to win a Super Bowl for Kusters this season.