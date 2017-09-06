Carson Wentz: ‘We Believe We Can Do Something Special’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles’ expectations heading into 2017 are high and the 24-year-old leader of the team is embracing the pressure.

“I think we all believe the expectations are high and we’re gonna hold ourselves to those,” Carson Wentz told Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show on Wednesday.

“And we believe we can do something special.”

After leading the Eagles to a 7-9 record in an up-and-down rookie season, Wentz says he naturally has more confidence entering year two with 16 NFL games of experience under his belt. Head coach Doug Pederson is also entering year two and told the 94WIP Morning Show earlier in the week that he’s carefully looking at his fourth down play calls, a department where the Eagles converted 48.1-percent of the time in 2016.

Wentz says he does have the ability to change the play in a key situation.

“Yeah. It’s a situational thing, honestly,” Wentz said when asked if he could change the play at the line of scrimmage. “I think just through this offseason we’ve all kind of gotten to the place where if all heck breaks loose, at the end of the day, get us into a better play. Especially, if it’s something you kind of prepared for. If it’s a look that all the sudden they’ve shown once on tape, but you get it.”