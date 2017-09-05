Vegas Insider Has Eagles As ‘Super Bowl Sleeper Team’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Most Eagles fans have high expectations for their team in 2017-18. But even the biggest fan would be hard pressed to pick them as NFC Champions.

Vegas Insider Steve Fezzik of the Pregame.com, however, isn’t shy. He has the Birds as his Super Bowl sleeper team.

FLY Eagles FLY, my Sleeper Superbowl team…….. https://t.co/iFbBBA6iV7 — Steve Fezzik (@FezzikSports) September 5, 2017

“I’m going to keep bumping Philadelphia up,” Fezzik said on The Herd with Colin Cowherd via NJ.com. “I’m betting on Philadelphia to continue getting better through the year. A darkhorse. Wentz keeps improving. Philadelphia goes to the Super Bowl and they’re going to play the Patriots. [Jimmy] Garoppolo will be starting because [Tom] Brady will be hurt and the Patriots will still make it.”

The Eagles are projected to win around 8 games, depending on which sports book you ask. Last season, they finished 7-9 under first year head coach Doug Pederson and a rookie QB in Carson Wentz.