Carson Wentz, Jordan Hicks Hang With 9-Year-Old Battling Cancer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nine-year-old boy Lukas Kusters is battling a tumor. Happy days are probably hard to come by for Kusters and his family.
But thanks to Carson Wentz and Jordan Hicks, Kusters enjoyed a happy day.
The Eagles teammates hung out with Kusters and his family, showing them around the team facility and having lunch together.
Wentz, 24, told the inspiring story on Instagram.
There's so many reasons why I love playing this game of football. But one of the most humbling and incredible opportunities that I've been blessed with is the ability to meet people like this. This is Lukas Kusters– also known as "The Dutch Destroyer" on the football field! Lukas is 9 years old and is battling a tumor and cancer and things aren't looking great. It's kids like this who inspire me. This kid has been a fighter for a year and a half and has never given up hope. I can't even fathom going through that at the age of 9. Nor could I fathom being one of his many incredible family members– having to watch their brother/son go through something that heart-wrenching. Lukas' wish was to meet me and hang out with me…. so, yesterday, @jhicks_3 and I had the awesome opportunity of showing Lukas and his family around the facility– including the locker room (which his mom wasn't allowed in– sorry mom!), and we got to eat lunch with all of them. We were able to bring the entire family joy in one of the most painful situations life can throw at you. It's such a humbling experience and I can't thank God enough for giving me this platform. I know sometimes things in life don't always make sense– but I do know that the Lord has a plan– as hard as it can be to see and understand at times. I don't know why this family and this little boy are experiencing this, but they are attacking it with all they have and that is the most honorable thing they can do. I will continue praying for a miracle for the Kuster family and the little "Dutch Destroyer"– and I hope all of you out there will join me in those prayers– cuz they are needed. "And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus." -Philippians 4:7
Wentz also made the day of another kid, retweeting him so his class did not have to take their final — a trend that is happening with athletes on Twitter.