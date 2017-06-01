Carson Wentz, Jordan Hicks Hang With 9-Year-Old Battling Cancer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nine-year-old boy Lukas Kusters is battling a tumor. Happy days are probably hard to come by for Kusters and his family.

But thanks to Carson Wentz and Jordan Hicks, Kusters enjoyed a happy day.

The Eagles teammates hung out with Kusters and his family, showing them around the team facility and having lunch together.

Wentz, 24, told the inspiring story on Instagram.

One of the most humbling experiences yesterday… see my tweet below/Instagram for details. I'll be praying for you Lukas and family! pic.twitter.com/MYO5WJ4waD — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) May 31, 2017

Wentz also made the day of another kid, retweeting him so his class did not have to take their final — a trend that is happening with athletes on Twitter.

Everyone please tag @cj_wentz NO FINAL IF HE RETWEETS BY JUNE 4th. 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/cOa4sAdoA5 — Collin Hurley (@collinhurley13) May 31, 2017