Carson Wentz Gives Game Ball To Dutch Destroyer’s Family

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz is on top of the world.

Not only does he have his team 6-1, on a five-game winning streak on top of the NFL standings, but Wentz has galvanized the Delaware Valley with the story of his relationship with Lukas Kusters aka The Dutch Destroyer.

After throwing for FOUR touchdowns on Monday night in a win over the Redskins, Wentz gave the game ball to THE Kusters family, who attended the game and spoke with Wentz for 15 minutes pregame.

For the #DutchDestroyer.@cj_wentz made sure to give the ball from one of his TD passes to the Kusters family last night. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/brfvGbBXvZ — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 24, 2017

The Kusters lost their son Lukas to cancer in June. However, before that, he was able to meet Wentz and spend a day with him.

Fans made signs for The Dutch Destroyer, Kusters’ football nickname.