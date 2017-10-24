WEATHER: Gusty Winds Causing Power Outages Around Delaware Valley | Full Forecast | Radar

Carson Wentz Gives Game Ball To Dutch Destroyer’s Family

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz is on top of the world.

Not only does he have his team 6-1, on a five-game winning streak on top of the NFL standings, but Wentz has galvanized the Delaware Valley with the story of his relationship with Lukas Kusters aka The Dutch Destroyer.

After throwing for FOUR touchdowns on Monday night in a win over the Redskins, Wentz gave the game ball to THE Kusters family, who attended the game and spoke with Wentz for 15 minutes pregame.

The Kusters lost their son Lukas to cancer in June. However, before that, he was able to meet Wentz and spend a day with him.

Fans made signs for The Dutch Destroyer, Kusters’ football nickname.

#DutchDestroyer #WinItForLukas (🎥 TheMightyEROCK/Twitter)

A post shared by @sportsradio94wip on

