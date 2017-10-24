Carson Wentz’s Signature Play

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It may be the signature of play of Carson Wentz’s career.

With 14:55 left in the 4th quarter, the Eagles were facing a key 3rd-and-8 situation from their own 27-yard line, leading 24-17. The Redskins wanted to force a punt to get the ball back and have the opportunity to tie the game.

And it looked like Wentz was going to be sack. Until, he wasn’t.

“He’s in trouble Wentz will be — escaping from the 18 yard line! How in the world did that happen?” play-by-play announcer Sean McDonough says.

“Was he down? Where did he go? Amazing,” said Jon Gruden. “He’s not down.”

It was a 17-yard scramble and an Eagles first down. And, of course, Wentz capped the drive with a touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor, his 4th of the game.

That sealed the deal for the Birds, who went on to win 34-24. Wentz finished the game with 268 yards and 4 touchdowns. He’s now on pace for 4,233 yards, 38 TD’s, and 9 INT’s.

Carson Wentz is on pace for 4,233 passing yards, 38 TDs, 9 INTs. Here’s a list of guys who’ve done that: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Matt Ryan — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) October 24, 2017

Watch Wentz escaped from every angle via ESPN HERE.