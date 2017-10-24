Jordan Hicks, Jason Peters Suffer Serious Injuries

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles got a huge win on Monday Night Football, but it wasn’t all good things following the win.
The Eagles learned they will be without two of their key players for a significant time period, in Jason Peters and Jordan Hicks.
According to Zach Berman, Hicks suffered a torn Achilles in the first quarter of Monday’s game, which would almost certainly end his season.
Peters, the Eagles’ 35-year-old Pro Bowl left tackle and leader, suffered a knee injury. The good news is, according to Adam Schefter, the Eagles do not believe it to be a torn ACL.
Eagles fans serenaded Peters by chanting his name as he was carted off the field.
Both Hicks and Peters have been key players in the Eagles’ NFL best 6-1 start. They will have to find adequate replacements, which will not be easy to do.