Jordan Hicks, Jason Peters Suffer Serious Injuries

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles got a huge win on Monday Night Football, but it wasn’t all good things following the win.

The Eagles learned they will be without two of their key players for a significant time period, in Jason Peters and Jordan Hicks.

According to Zach Berman, Hicks suffered a torn Achilles in the first quarter of Monday’s game, which would almost certainly end his season.

Peters, the Eagles’ 35-year-old Pro Bowl left tackle and leader, suffered a knee injury. The good news is, according to Adam Schefter, the Eagles do not believe it to be a torn ACL.

Eagles fans serenaded Peters by chanting his name as he was carted off the field.

Both Hicks and Peters have been key players in the Eagles’ NFL best 6-1 start. They will have to find adequate replacements, which will not be easy to do.

