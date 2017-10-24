Jordan Hicks, Jason Peters Suffer Serious Injuries

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles got a huge win on Monday Night Football, but it wasn’t all good things following the win.

The Eagles learned they will be without two of their key players for a significant time period, in Jason Peters and Jordan Hicks.

According to Zach Berman, Hicks suffered a torn Achilles in the first quarter of Monday’s game, which would almost certainly end his season.

Emotional moment as Eagles players come to show their support for an injured Jason Peters while he's carted off the field. pic.twitter.com/4SmzT6e6GG — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 24, 2017

Peters, the Eagles’ 35-year-old Pro Bowl left tackle and leader, suffered a knee injury. The good news is, according to Adam Schefter, the Eagles do not believe it to be a torn ACL.

If there is some bit of encouraging news on OT Jason Peters, Eagles do not believe he tore his ACL, per source. MRI this morning to see. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 24, 2017

Eagles fans serenaded Peters by chanting his name as he was carted off the field.

Listen to this chant from the Philly crowd for Jason Peters. I don’t care what people say, the fans in Philly are great. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 24, 2017

Both Hicks and Peters have been key players in the Eagles’ NFL best 6-1 start. They will have to find adequate replacements, which will not be easy to do.