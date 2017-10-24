Jason Peters And Jordan Hicks Out For The Season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles received bad news on Jason Peters.
According to Ian Rapoport, Peters tore his ACL and MCL in Monday’s game.
Doug Pederson confirmed the report during his press conference on Tuesday.
Originally, it was reported the Eagles “did not believe” Peters tore his ACL, essentially meaning he would be able to play again this season.
The Eagles, who have already lost their most dynamic offensive player Darren Sproles to a torn ACL earlier in the year, also lost Jordan Hicks to a torn Achilles — Pederson also confirmed. At 34 and 35 years old respectively, who knows how much longer Sproles and Peters have in the NFL.
At 6-1, the Eagles hold the NFL’s best record, but will have to power through without three of their best players.
One Comment