Pederson: ‘Fans Unbelievable, One Of Loudest Atmospheres I’ve Been A Part Of’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia can feel it. For the first time in a long time, they have a franchise quarterback and potentially, a Super Bowl contending team.

And Monday night’s atmosphere at Lincoln Financial Field reflected that, contributing to the Eagles’ 34-24 win over the Redskins.

“The fans last night were unbelievable, even in pregame,” head coach Doug Pederson told the 94WIP Morning Show on Tuesday morning. “It was so exciting to see. I know it’s a Monday night stage, but for the fans to be out there. It was loud, probably one of the loudest that I’ve been a part of at the Linc. What a tremendous sight to see for everyone that was in attendance last night.”

Pederson: "Angelo listen. The fans last night were UNBELIEVEABLE. One of the loudest I've been a part of at the Linc." #FlyEaglesFly — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) October 24, 2017

The fans chanted Ja-son Pe-ters, when the 35-year-old suffered a knee injury and was carted off the field.

Listen to this chant from the Philly crowd for Jason Peters. I don’t care what people say, the fans in Philly are great. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 24, 2017

The fans also showered Carson Wentz — who threw for 4 touchdowns — with MVP chants and The Mighty ERock even showed support for Lukas Kusters aka The Dutch Destroyer.

#DutchDestroyer #WinItForLukas (🎥 TheMightyEROCK/Twitter) A post shared by @sportsradio94wip on Oct 23, 2017 at 12:10pm PDT

The Eagles improved to 6-1 with the win, sweeping the season-series with the Redskins and taking a stranglehold of the NFC East. The Eagles are now 2.5 games ahead of the 3-3 Cowboys.