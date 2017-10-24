Pederson: ‘Fans Unbelievable, One Of Loudest Atmospheres I’ve Been A Part Of’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia can feel it. For the first time in a long time, they have a franchise quarterback and potentially, a Super Bowl contending team.
And Monday night’s atmosphere at Lincoln Financial Field reflected that, contributing to the Eagles’ 34-24 win over the Redskins.
“The fans last night were unbelievable, even in pregame,” head coach Doug Pederson told the 94WIP Morning Show on Tuesday morning. “It was so exciting to see. I know it’s a Monday night stage, but for the fans to be out there. It was loud, probably one of the loudest that I’ve been a part of at the Linc. What a tremendous sight to see for everyone that was in attendance last night.”
The fans chanted Ja-son Pe-ters, when the 35-year-old suffered a knee injury and was carted off the field.
The fans also showered Carson Wentz — who threw for 4 touchdowns — with MVP chants and The Mighty ERock even showed support for Lukas Kusters aka The Dutch Destroyer.
The Eagles improved to 6-1 with the win, sweeping the season-series with the Redskins and taking a stranglehold of the NFC East. The Eagles are now 2.5 games ahead of the 3-3 Cowboys.