Police: Man Sells Heroin From Hospital Room While Visiting Newborn Child

GREENSBURG, Pa. (CBS) — A Pennsylvania man is accused of selling heroin from a hospital room while visiting his newborn child.
Greensburg police say 25-year-old Cody Hulse, of Latrobe, was arrested Thursday for selling heroin from a room at Excela Westmoreland Hospital.
Police say that Hulse admitted to selling heroin and was found in possession of 34 bags of suspected heroin and other drug paraphernalia.
Police say Hulse was visiting his newborn child at the time of his arrest.