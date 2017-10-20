NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Police: Man Sells Heroin From Hospital Room While Visiting Newborn Child

Filed Under: Cody Hulse, Excela Westmoreland Hospital

GREENSBURG, Pa. (CBS) — A Pennsylvania man is accused of selling heroin from a hospital room while visiting his newborn child.

Police: 4-Year-Old Dies In Farming Accident

Greensburg police say 25-year-old Cody Hulse, of Latrobe, was arrested Thursday for selling heroin from a room at Excela Westmoreland Hospital.

Police say that Hulse admitted to selling heroin and was found in possession of 34 bags of suspected heroin and other drug paraphernalia.

Police: Robbery Suspect Arrested After Leaving Wallet Behind At Scene

Police say Hulse was visiting his newborn child at the time of his arrest.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch