Police: Robbery Suspect Arrested After Leaving Wallet Behind At Scene

FAIR LAWN, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey have arrested a robbery suspect who they say left his wallet behind at the scene of the crime.
Attention Muggles: Harry Potter Festival Coming To Chestnut Hill
Officials responded to an alarm at Mavis Discount Tire in Fair Lawn early Thursday and found a broken window in the back of the building. Police say they learned a cash register containing $300 was missing.
While investigating, they found a wallet belonging to a 41-year-old Paterson man, a former store employee.
NASA, Google Team Up For Virtual Space Exploration
A few hours after the robbery, two officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle and arrested the suspect and a 36-year-old driver. Police say the two had returned to the scene to try and find the lost wallet.
(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
One Comment