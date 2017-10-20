Police: 4-Year-Old Dies In Farming Accident

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old has died in a farming accident.
State police say the accident happened around noon Tuesday in Southampton Township near Shippensburg. The child had slipped and was hit by a farm vehicle.
Police say the force of the impact cause blunt force trauma to the infant’s back.
The child was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.