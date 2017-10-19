Police: Dog Brought Into Vet To Be Euthanized Found Alive 5 Months Later

HOWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A dog brought into a veterinary hospital to be put down in May was found out to be alive five months later.

Howell Township police say Keri Levi brought her 15-year-old Miniature Pinscher named Caesar to Briarwood Veterinary Hospital on May 17 to be euthanized due to its declining health.

However, according to police, Dr. George Menez, the previous veterinarian at Briarwood, allowed an employee assisting in the procedure to take the dog home out of compassion.

Levi did not know the employee took Caesar home to care for it and try to nurse the dog back to health.

Police say that within the past week, Levi found out Caesar was not euthanized and contacted authorities on Oct. 16.

Levi made arrangements to have the dog immediately returned. Police were present for the exchange and Caesar was euthanized shortly after.

Police say the dog seemed to be in good spirits when it was brought back in and there were no signs of neglect.

The veterinarian refunded Levi for the original incident in May.

Menez and the employee have not been charged with any offense, but police are still investigating the incident.

The Monmouth County SPCA is assisting in the investigation.