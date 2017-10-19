Restaurant Re-heats Popeyes Chicken To Use In Own Dishes

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CBS) –– A California restaurant is embroiled in a fried chicken controversy.
The owner of Sweet Dixie Kitchen admits to re-heating Popeyes chicken and using it in some of her dishes.
Kimberly Sanchez is now getting backlash after a customer noticed Popeyes boxes in the kitchen and gave Sweet Dixie a bad review on Yelp.
“My kitchen isn’t set up for frying,” said Sanchez.
Sanchez says she has never kept it a secret that she uses Popeyes.
“We didn’t do anything wrong,” said Sanchez. “I did something I thought was the best product I could bring in anywhere, anywhere.”
Sanchez says she asked Popeyes for approval but hasn’t heard back.
Each re-heated chicken dish costs $13 and comes with waffles.
