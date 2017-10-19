Deer Carcass Found Hanging At Bucks County High School Football Field

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A deer carcass was found hanging at a Bucks County high school football field, say school officials.
The deer carcass was found at Central Bucks High School West’s War Memorial Field on Thursday morning.
Secret Service: Man Dressed As Pokémon Character Tried To Infiltrate White House
The Central Bucks School District says the carcass was immediately removed and police were contacted.
“CBSD does not condone acts of vandalism such as these,” said Superintendent of Schools John J. Kopicki. “If identified, those responsible will face disciplinary consequences.”
Facebook Bug Puts Pittsburgh Users In Philadelphia For A Day
Central Bucks West and Central Bucks East are expected to play at the War Memorial Field on Saturday. The school district says extra security measures will be in place the next two days at the field and at both high schools.