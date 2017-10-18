Wednesday’s Child: Elijah

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Last week, we introduced you to 11-year-old Jeremiah.
This week, we’re meeting his twin brother, Elijah.
He’s a football fanatic who’s not shy about his skills on the field.
“I’m faster than everybody.”
He tells Gloria Hochman from the National Adoption Center, based in Philadelphia, he loves teaming up with his brother.
Hochman: “what do you do with your brother?”
Elijah: “He’ll always play football with me.”
Hochman: “Is Jeremiah your best friend?”
Elijah: “Yes.”
Gloria: “What makes him such a good friend?”
Elijah: “We stick up for each other.”
Right now, Elijah is looking for a forever family — one that includes his best friend.
“They need a home together,” Hochman says. “Right now, they’re living in separate foster homes, but they both long for the time when they can stay together.”
For more information about adopting Elijah, his brother or any other child, go to the National Adoption Center’s web site, www.adopt.org, or call 215-735-9988.