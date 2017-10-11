Wednesday’s Child: Jeremiah

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jeremiah is 11 years old.

His two favorite things: sports and video games.

And when he talks about his dream career in basketball, he’s bursting with confidence.

“I’m gonna work on my shot and I’m gonna make every one,” he said. “I’m gonna steal the ball from everybody.”

His favorite teammate? His twin brother.

“His name is Elijah,” said Jeremiah, who admits they look alike.

But right now, they’re not playing together much, because they don’t live together.

Jeremiah tells Gloria Hochman, from the Philadelphia-based National Adoption Center, everything is different when he’s with his brother.

“Because he treats me better than a friend,” he said.

“Because brothers take care of each other,” said Hochman, “right?”

“Yeah,” said Jeremiah.

Hochman says it’s crucial for Jeremiah to find a forever family with his brother.

“Imagine what it would be like if you had a twin,” she said, “but you weren’t living with your twin.”

Next week, we’ll meet Jeremiah’s brother, Elijah.

For more information about adopting Jeremiah or any other child, go to the National Adoption Center’s web site, www.adopt.org, or call 215-735-9988.

