Philadelphia School Closed Thursday After Mold Found In Several Classrooms

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Germantown school will be closed Thursday after mold was found in several classrooms.
The School District of Philadelphia revealed Wednesday that traces of mold were found in several classrooms at John B. Kelly Elementary School due to heating, ventilation and air-conditioning issues.
“Working with a highly qualified and experienced environmental remediation contractor work began to remove the problem at 3:30 p.m. today and should be finished sometime tonight,” the district said in a statement.
The school district says the school will be closed to students and staff Thursday as they investigate the cause of the mold issue.
The school district says John B. Kelly School staff will report to Hill Freedman World Academy at 1100 Mount Pleasant St.
The school district will provide an additional update by noon on Thursday.