Hundreds Of Angry Parents Demanding Answers About Mold At School

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Hundreds of angry parents are demanding answers in Monroe Township as they want to know what is being done about the mold that’s plaguing at least one of their local schools.

Those mold concerns lead to the closure of all six schools for the entire week in the Monroe Township School District.

Parents packed the Williamstown High School auditorium on Monday night.

“You’re putting the kids’ health at risk,” said one parent. “You don’t have a damn bit of information to tell me these kids are safe.”

With the health and safety of their children at stake, everyone stayed late into the evening, demanding answers about the mold plaguing Holly Glen Elementary School.

The school was shut down last week after the discovery inside drop down ceilings.

Now the whole Monroe Township district – 6,000 students across six schools – has been shut down this week for testing.

“We want to make sure everything is the way it should be so everybody feels comfortable,” said Monroe Township Public Schools Superintendent Charles Earling.

The shutdown seems to be creating quite an uncomfortable situation for parents as they scramble to find child care.

“I’m really upset the kids are off school for a week,” said Carol Iannaco. “You had all summer to test for everything and now they’re out of school.”