Radnor Township Board President Arrested On Child Porn Charges

RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Radnor Township President Commissioner Philip Ahr has turned himself in on multiple counts of child porn charges.
Ahr was arrested Wednesday on numerous counts of child pornography possession and distribution charges for images that depict children as infants engaged in sex acts with adults.
Investigators say Ahr uploaded and shared images of suspected child pornography through a Yahoo Messenger account. According to police, Ahr used Yahoo Messenger to “sext” with unknown individuals, which involved sexual talk about children.
Police say Ahr told detectives that during one of these conversations, an unknown person sent him about one dozen child pornography images of girls who Ahr estimated to be approximately 13 years old.
Ahr told detectives that had been “sexting” online with people and that the purpose of the chats was sexual in nature.
The 66-year-old was charged with child pornography possession and child pornography dissemination, sexual abuse of children, and criminal use of communication facility, all third degree felonies.