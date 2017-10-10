Hollywood Mogul Harvey Weinstein Accused Of Raping 3 Women

NEW YORK (CBS) — There are new bombshell allegations surrounding the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal as a New Yorker article alleges three women have accused the Hollywood mogul of rape.

The New Yorker details claims not just of sexual harassment, but of rape, and names Italian actress Asia Argento as one of Weinstein’s three alleged victims.

In a statement, a Weinstein representative said “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied.”

The New Yorker also published an audiotape it says is from a New York Police Department sting of Weinstein admitting to groping Italian model Ambra Gutierrez in 2015.

“Why yesterday you touch my breasts?” Gutierrez asked.

“Oh, please, I’m sorry. Just come in. I’m used to that,” Weinstein allegedly responded.

“You’re used to that?” she replied.

“Yes, come in,” Weinstein allegedly said.

“No, but I’m not used to that,” Gutierrez said.

“I won’t do it again. Come on. Sit here,” Weinstein allegedly said in the recording.

Weinstein, one of the most powerful men in Hollywood, was fired from the film studio he co-founded — The Weinstein Company — following a New York Times report revealing he paid off at least eight sexual harassment claims over several decades.

On Tuesday, aspiring screenwriter Louisette Geiss held a news conference to say Weinstein harassed her when they met to discuss a script.

“I could get a three-picture deal that he would greenlight my script, but I had to watch him masturbate,” said Geiss.

Adding to the list of accusers, A-lister Gwyneth Paltrow told The New York Times that Weinstein sexually harassed her when she was 22 years old. She says she told her then boyfriend Brad Pitt who threatened the producer.

Angelina Jolie also told the Times she had a “bad experience” with Weinstein and chose never to work with him again.

After Gutierrez went to police and made the audiotape, she said negative stories about her appeared in the tabloids. The district attorney decided not to press charges.