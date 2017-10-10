Police: Officer Attacked By 2 Pit Bulls While Responding To Home Burglary Alarm

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) — Two pit bulls are dead after attacking a police officer in New Castle County on Tuesday afternoon.
New Castle County police say an officer was dispatched to the unit block of Bunche Boulevard to a home burglary alarm activation around noon.
When the officer arrived, he learned the alarm was triggered from a backdoor. When he walked around to the rear yard, he was attacked by two pit bull terriers.
The officer opened fire on the dogs, killing one. The second dog was located on the unit block of Morehouse and was euthanized by assisting officers after it remained aggressive.
The officer was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The homeowners were charged with two counts of dog at large and two counts of failure to inoculate.
