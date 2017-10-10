SPCA: Over 40 Dead Dogs Found, 32 Other Animals Seized At Delaware Property

GEORGETOWN, Del. (CBS) — Brandywine Valley SPCA officials say they found dozens of dead dogs on a property in Delaware.

After receiving a tip about severely neglected animals in Seaford, the Brandywine Valley SPCA found 48 dead dogs and 32 animals in living under poor conditions.

Police: Officer Attacked By 2 Pit Bulls While Responding To Home Burglary Alarm

The Delaware Animal Services seized the 32 surviving animals, which includes 31 dogs and a cat, at a residence following the execution of a search warrant on Sunday.

The BVSPCA says five of the dogs were in stable condition and transferred to the BVSPCA Georgetown Campus for evaluation and care.

“Conditions at the property were horrific,” said Adam Lamb, the CEO at BVSPCA. “It’s remarkable to see how friendly and trusting these dogs remain after everything they’ve been through. We’re doing everything in our power to help them recover and hope to have the opportunity to help them find loving forever families.”

Twenty-seven were reportedly severely ill animals in need of emergency veterinary care. One of the animals was euthanized at the facility, the BVSPCA says.

The remaining animals all suffer from severe emaciation due to neglect, but they are under the care of the BVSPCA Georgetown Campus.

The dogs’ ages range from 2 to 10 years old and their breeds include Bichon Frise, Shih-Tzu, Pekingese, terriers and two standard poodles.

The BVSPCA is asking for the community’s help to cover the medical cost for the survivors.

Donations can be made at www.bvspca.org/seaford32 or by mail to: Brandywine Valley SPCA, 22918 Dupont Boulevard, Georgetown, DE 19947.