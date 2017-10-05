Paramedic Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Boy During Ride-Along Program

Filed Under: Kenneth Mason, West Goshen Township Police

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A Chester County paramedic is accused of sexually assaulting a boy during a career development ride-along program.

West Goshen Township police say 50-year-old Kenneth Mason assaulted the boy who was taking part with the Penn Medicine Chester County Hospital Paramedic Unit on Aug. 9 during an overnight shift.

Shooting Suspect Taken Into Custody After Police Standoff In Bethlehem

The victim told police that he and Mason were on a ride-along around 3:45 a.m. when they took a break in a remote location within the 1000 block of Phoenixville Pike in West Chester.

Police say the victim fell asleep inside the paramedic vehicle and around 4:50 a.m., Mason was touching him inappropriately and making obscene comments.

2 Dead, Several Injured In Pair Of Triple Shootings

Mason, who was formerly a part-time mobile vehicle paramedic with Penn Medicine Chester County Hospital and a flight paramedic with Jefferson University Hospitals, has been charged with corruption of minors and indecent assault.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Things To Do
Guide To Jack Frost And Big Boulder Mountains
Best Bars In Philadelphia To Ring In 2017

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch