Paramedic Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Boy During Ride-Along Program

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A Chester County paramedic is accused of sexually assaulting a boy during a career development ride-along program.
West Goshen Township police say 50-year-old Kenneth Mason assaulted the boy who was taking part with the Penn Medicine Chester County Hospital Paramedic Unit on Aug. 9 during an overnight shift.
Shooting Suspect Taken Into Custody After Police Standoff In Bethlehem
The victim told police that he and Mason were on a ride-along around 3:45 a.m. when they took a break in a remote location within the 1000 block of Phoenixville Pike in West Chester.
Police say the victim fell asleep inside the paramedic vehicle and around 4:50 a.m., Mason was touching him inappropriately and making obscene comments.
2 Dead, Several Injured In Pair Of Triple Shootings
Mason, who was formerly a part-time mobile vehicle paramedic with Penn Medicine Chester County Hospital and a flight paramedic with Jefferson University Hospitals, has been charged with corruption of minors and indecent assault.