3 Bethlehem Schools On Lockdown Due To Police Standoff In Area

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) — Three schools in the Bethlehem Area School District are on lockdown due to police activity in the area.

The school district said Thursday morning Freedom High School, East Hills Middle School and Bethlehem Area Vocational-Technical School are currently on lockdown.

A 911 call regarding an incident in a local neighborhood is what prompted the lockdown.

School officials say East Hills students arriving in buses will be taken to Liberty High School. Township and City Police are involved in managing the situation and maintaining the safety of students and staff.

Bethlehem officials say Bethlehem Township Police and State Police have surrounded a person of interest in a nearby shooting at Oakland Road.

The situation is contained and there is no active shooter concerns.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Things To Do
Guide To Jack Frost And Big Boulder Mountains
Best Bars In Philadelphia To Ring In 2017

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch