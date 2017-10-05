3 Bethlehem Schools On Lockdown Due To Police Standoff In Area

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) — Three schools in the Bethlehem Area School District are on lockdown due to police activity in the area.
The school district said Thursday morning Freedom High School, East Hills Middle School and Bethlehem Area Vocational-Technical School are currently on lockdown.
A 911 call regarding an incident in a local neighborhood is what prompted the lockdown.
EMERGENCY INFO: Freedom HS, East Hills MS, and BAVTS on lockdown in response to a call from the County 911 re: incident in the neighborhood pic.twitter.com/ih9iucTIOk
— BASD (@BethlehemAreaSD) October 5, 2017
School officials say East Hills students arriving in buses will be taken to Liberty High School. Township and City Police are involved in managing the situation and maintaining the safety of students and staff.
Bethlehem officials say Bethlehem Township Police and State Police have surrounded a person of interest in a nearby shooting at Oakland Road.
Info from Bethlehem Township @BASDSUPT pic.twitter.com/Oj4Caau6r5
— BASD (@BethlehemAreaSD) October 5, 2017
The situation is contained and there is no active shooter concerns.
One Comment