2 Dead, Several Injured In Pair Of Triple Shootings

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people are dead, and several others left injured, after a pair of triple shootings in Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on North Dover Street, near West Cumberland Street.

Officers found all three shooting victims upon arrival. A 24-year-old man was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the head, while a 17-year-old was shot six times and another 24-year-old was shot in the leg. They were both taken to area hospitals.

Chief Inspector Scott Small tells CBS3 that multiple weapons were used in the shooting.

“We know two guns were used. Possibly two shooters, or one shooter with two guns, we’re not certain at this time,” said Small.

Witnesses say at least one suspect was seen leaving the scene in a white van.

The other shooting happened around 9 p.m. in Gray’s Ferry where a 21-year-old man was killed and two other people were injured.