Snow Leopard Cub Born At Zoo Earlier This Year Dies

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, N.J. (CBS) — A female snow leopard cub born at the Cape May County Zoo earlier this year has died.
The female cub named Zara, who was born on May 19 and introduced to the world in July, died Monday after becoming “acutely ill” last Friday.
Companies Using Artificial Intelligence To Hire Employees
Associate Veterinarian Dr. Alexander Ernst said the cub’s health deteriorated through the weekend, despite medical intervention and treatments.
“Zara’s clinical signs, and MRI suggested she had a severe infectious encephalitis,” said Ernst. “Results are still pending that will identify the exact infectious agent. She was only 4 months old and still had an immature system which is why the infection acted so quickly and aggressively in her case.”
Ernst says that he and his staff are closely monitoring Zara’s sister, Ahana, and mother Tysa for any signs of illness.
Police Warning Chester County Residents Of Man Posing As Phony PECO Worker
Zara and Ahana were born on May 19 at the Cape May County Zoo as part of a national program to save endangered species.