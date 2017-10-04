Companies Using Artificial Intelligence To Hire Employees

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — What if the next time you applied for a job you were interviewed by a computer?

That may soon be possible. Some companies are now using artificial intelligence to help hire employees.

A new program called Mya Systems scans through resumes, but it also has conversations with job applicants.

It can ask them questions like, how interested they are in a position or what prior experience they have in the field.

“For example, if we ask about the pay range and you are hesitant, we can now start to draw correlations into how you responded to the question, and whether or not you are going to retain or perform within the role,” said Mya Systems Co-founder Eyal Grayevsky.

Experts say that as artificial intelligence gets better, companies could eventually use it to handle the entire hiring process.