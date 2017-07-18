NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Cape May County Zoo Announces Birth Of Snow Leopard Cubs

July 18, 2017 5:06 PM
Filed Under: Cape May County Zoo, Snow Leopards

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A couple of newborn cubs will be winning over the hearts of onlookers soon.

cape may leopard 2 Cape May County Zoo Announces Birth Of Snow Leopard Cubs

Credit: (Cape May County Zoo)

cape may leopard Cape May County Zoo Announces Birth Of Snow Leopard Cubs

Credit: (Cape May County Zoo)

The Cape May County Zoo recently announced the birth of 2 female snow leopard cubs.

According to the zoo, the cubs were born on May 19.

Officials at the zoo say their births came by the way of first-time parents Tysa, a 4-year-old female snow leopard from Wildlife Park in Wichita, Kansas, and Bataar, a 9-year-old male snow leopard from the Bronx Zoo in New York.

Cape May County Zoo announced this is its fifth litter of snow leopard cubs and the first litter since 2013.

Visitors can see the cubs at Cape May County Zoo’s brand new Walter H. Trettin Snow Leopard Habitat located at the front of the zoo.

