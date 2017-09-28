Report: NBA Passes Draft Lottery Reform

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sam Hinkie did it.
Related: Sam Hinkie Banner Raised At 76ers Lottery Party
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA has passed the draft lottery reform on Thursday. It will go into effect starting with the 2019 draft.
With the new lottery odds, the worst three teams will all receive a 14-percent chance at the No. 1 pick.
These changes coming after former Sixers general manager Sam Hinkie “tanked” to obtain top draft picks for multiple seasons. During his tenure from 2013 to 2016, the Sixers went 47-199. Hinkie drafted Joel Embiid and Dario in 2014, and then Jahlil Okafor in 2015.
Related: #RTArmageddon To Happen When 76ers Announce Trade
Hinkie is largely credited for the Sixers’ current roster and plethora of young talent which includes Embiid, Saric, Markelle Fultz, and Ben Simmons. He also kept the Sixers in ideal cap shape during his tenure and the Sixers’ new GM Bryan Colangelo added veterans J.J. Redick and Amir Johnson this past offseason.
If the Sixers ever win a championship, Hinkie will get the majority of the credit in Philadelphia.