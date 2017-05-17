AIR QUALITY ALERT: Code Orange Air | Free Weather APP | Latest Forecast

Sam Hinkie Banner Raised At 76ers Lottery Party

May 17, 2017 8:33 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Long Live The Process!

At Tuesday night’s Rights To Ricky Sanchez 76ers draft lottery party, Sixers fans raised a Sam Hinkie banner into the rafters. The ex-Sixers general manager has developed a huge fan base in Philly, after putting together an unprecedented rebuild that is starting to pay dividends.

The Sixers received the third overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft thanks to a pick swap obtained by Hinkie, of course, from the Sacramento Kings. The 3,000+ fans went nuts when the picks swapped.

The Sixers still own the Lakers’ 2018 unprotected first-round pick, as this year’s top-three protected LA pick did not convey to Philly. The Sixers also own the Kings’ 2019 unprotected first-round pick.

Hinkie’s legacy continues to grow.

